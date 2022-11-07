Tata Nexon's six variants to be discontinued in India: Report

Tata Motors continues to dominate the sports utility vehicle (SUV) segment, having known for regularly upgrading its lineup. Recently, the automobile giant has announced big changes in its variant lineup. It has decided to stop the sales of some SUV variants in India, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported. Its SUV Tata Nexon is among the major competitors along with Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahinda XUV300 among others. Its starting price is at ₹7.60 lakh. According to the report, Tata has ended the sales of Nexon's six variants including XZ, XZA, XZ+(O), XZA+(O), XZ+(O) Dark and XZA+(O) Dark. To replace these variants, the company is set to introduce XZ+(HS), XZ+(L) and XZ+(P). However, the Dark, Kaziranga and other variants will be sold in the market. Tata Nexon has been equipped with features including touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, cooled storage console, push-button start, connected car tech etc. On the other hand, it attained a five star rating at the global NCAP crash text. It is believed that Tata is also working on the next-generation model of Nexon. This model is expected be based on Tata Nexon's ALFA platform. Its design will undergo an upgrade which will have an updated cabin and different powertrain. The new generation model might be presented with Tata Safari Facelift and Harrier Facelift at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023.

