Tata Punch e-SUV to have four variants, 12 lakh starting price: Report

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 02, 2023 04:36 PM IST

The electric version of Tata Motors' Punch SUV is expected to be launched in October or November. It will be the company's fourth EV.

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch an electric version of its Punch SUV, and the upcoming model – expected to debut in October or November – will be the homegrown carmaker's fourth EV (after Nexon, Tiago and Tigor).

A test mule of Tata's Punch EV (HT Auto)

In recent days, the EV has been spotted undertaking test runs. Now, a report has emerged with a variant list and starting prices of the respective expected trims.

Punch EV: Expected variants and prices

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, which cited a v3cars report, the e-SUV will be offered in four variants; each will cost 4.5 lakh more than the corresponding ICE trim.

VariantStarting price (Petrol AMT; ex-showroom)Starting price (EV trims; ex-showroom)Difference
Adventure 7.50 lakh 12 lakh 4.50 lakh
Accomplished 8.35 lakh 12.85 lakh 4.50 lakh
Creative 9.35 lakh 13.85 lakh 4.50 lakh
Creative Flagship 10.10 lakh 14.60 lakh 4.50 lakh

Punch EV: Expected features

As per Live Hindustan, Tata Motors will offer Punch EV with a 10.2-inch or 12.3-inch infotainment system. Additional features could include an electric sunroof, a 2-spoke steering wheel, redesigned instrument cluster, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and more.

Punch EV: Powertrain

The powertrain could be the same as the one in Tiago EV, which is powered by a 74bhp motor (19.2kWh battery pack) with the option of a 61bhp motor (24kWh battery pack). This powertrain gives a range of around 300km.

Punch EV: Rivals

Upon launch, its primary competitors will be C3 (Citroen) and Comet (MG).

