Tata Sierra EV: 5 things to know about the new electric SUV

Tata has brought back the Sierra name in its electric guise, launching the Sierra EV in India. Bookings for the electric SUV are now open, and deliveries are set to begin on 15 July 2026. Priced from ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger), the new SUV aims to combine the appeal of the original Sierra with an electric powertrain, long range and a feature list that pushes it into the premium end of the mid-size SUV space. Here are five things you should know about the new electric SUV:

1) Launch price and timing

Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600/ Month Check Eligibility The Tata Sierra EV combines retro-inspired design cues with a long-range battery, dual-motor AWD and a heavily loaded cabin.

The Sierra.ev enters the market at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata.ev says deliveries will start from 15 July 2026, while bookings begin immediately. The top-spec model, Empowered A 75 kWh QWD, is priced at ₹25.99 lakh (ex-showroom, without charger). The company is positioning the SUV as a mainstream electric option for buyers who want a premium model without giving up everyday usability.

2) Range and charging

Tata claims a MIDC range of 665 km for the Sierra.ev, with a real-world driving range of 510-530 km. The SUV uses a 75 kWh battery pack and supports fast charging. Tata says it can add 263 km in 15 minutes, while a 20-80 per cent top-up takes about 26 minutes. The company also offers a lifetime HV battery warranty.

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3) Cabin and tech

Inside, the Sierra.ev is built around what Tata calls a “Luxury LifeSpace”. Key features include a PanoraMax sunroof, Theater Pro with triple screens, Dolby Atmos audio, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system and SonicShaft soundbar. It also gets a HypAR HUD, AirConsole gaming, powered seats with a thigh support extender, a powered gesture tailgate and a 622-litre boot. Digi Access and e-Valet functions add auto park, summon and reverse assist features.

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{{^usCountry}} 4) Performance and capability {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4) Performance and capability {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Sierra.ev is offered with a dual-motor QWD setup and 504 Nm of torque. Tata says it develops 306 Ps, which is about 302 bhp, and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds with Boost Mode. The SUV uses the Acti.ev+ architecture, gets six terrain modes, around 205 mm of ground clearance and a 540-degree HD camera system with Transparent Mode. 5) Colours and market position {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sierra.ev is offered with a dual-motor QWD setup and 504 Nm of torque. Tata says it develops 306 Ps, which is about 302 bhp, and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 5.8 seconds with Boost Mode. The SUV uses the Acti.ev+ architecture, gets six terrain modes, around 205 mm of ground clearance and a 540-degree HD camera system with Transparent Mode. 5) Colours and market position {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Sierra.ev will be sold in seven colour options, including Pristine White, Pure Grey, Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Andaman Adventure, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne. Tata says the SUV is aimed at buyers who want design, performance and practicality in one package as EV adoption continues to grow in India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Sierra.ev will be sold in seven colour options, including Pristine White, Pure Grey, Coorg Clouds, Bengal Rouge, Andaman Adventure, Rishikesh Rapids and Nainital Nocturne. Tata says the SUV is aimed at buyers who want design, performance and practicality in one package as EV adoption continues to grow in India. {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at the launch, Shailesh Chandra, MD & CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., said, “The mid-SUV segment sits at the heart of India’s SUV market, shaped by a new generation of customers who see their vehicle as a reflection of their lifestyle, ambitions and identity. As EVs move firmly into the mainstream, desirability will be the defining catalyst for adoption. The Sierra.ev is designed to lead that shift.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ryan Paul Massey ...Read More Ryan likes to stay updated with the trends of the automotive and tech world. His hobbies include driving (should be obvious), learning new musical instruments (can play a little bit of everything) and singing. Read Less

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