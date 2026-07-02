Tata Sierra EV gets lifetime battery warranty. But, there's a catch

Tata Motors launched the much-awaited Tata Sierra EV, the all-electric iteration of the Tata Sierra. Available in six variant options: Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, Empowered A, and Empowered A AWD, the Tata Sierra EV is available at an introductory starting price of ₹18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium electric SUV is available in two battery pack options: 63 kWh and 75 kWh, with the latter claiming a maximum of up to 530 km C75 real-world range and 665 km MIDC-certified range. Decoding the fine-print details of the Tata Sierra EV battery warranty reveals the coverage is not unlimited but for 15 years and for the first owners only. (Deepak Salvi)

Tata Sierra.ev EMI starting at just ₹24,600 / month Check Eligibility

Interestingly, Tata Motors has announced a lifetime battery warranty for the new Tata Sierra EV, which, no wonder, enhances the appeal of the electric SUV significantly. But there is a catch. While the headline suggests the battery warranty is for a lifetime, decoding the fine-print details reveals the offer is not at all unlimited.

Tata Sierra EV battery warranty: How long is the lifetime? The biggest caveat is that the lifetime warranty, as Tata Motors has claimed, doesn't mean the entire lifespan of the vehicle. The detailed terms of the battery warranty reveal that the word ' lifetime' is defined and subject to several conditions.

Tata defines the ‘lifetime’ as 15 years from the date of the vehicle's first registration. Also, the battery warranty is applicable to the first owner of the vehicle. This means if the first owner decides to sell the Sierra EV midway, before 15 years of ownership, the second owner will not get the benefit of the warranty, as it will be void as per the terms and conditions laid out by the OEM.