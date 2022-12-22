Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Tesla to freeze hiring, lay off employees next quarter: Report

Tesla to freeze hiring, lay off employees next quarter: Report

car bike
Published on Dec 22, 2022 11:32 AM IST

The reported move comes at a time when Tesla investors have raised concerns over Chief Executive Elon Musk's distraction with managing Twitter, the social media platform he bought for $44 billion in October.

The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a branch office in Bern, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Another wave of layoffs are coming at electric-car maker Tesla Inc in the next quarter, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

Tesla is also going to freeze hiring, according to the report. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Tesla rose 1% to $139.25 in trading before the bell.

The reported move comes at a time when Tesla investors have raised concerns over Chief Executive Elon Musk's distraction with managing Twitter, the social media platform he bought for $44 billion in October.

Moreover, Tesla analysts have also cut their price targets on the stock worried that weakness in demand from China will weigh on the EV maker's deliveries next year.

ALSO READ: Tesla shareholders accuse Musk of abandoning, will he quit automaker's CEO post?

Musk in June said Tesla would reduce its salaried workforce by roughly 10% over the next three months.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tesla inc. automobile industry elon musk
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP