‘Thankfully, not everything got leaked’: Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal ‘excited’ for Aug 15 event

Ola Electric founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday expressed ‘relief’ that not everything about the company's upcoming event on Independence Day got leaked, and shared his excitement about what is in store for people at its August 15 ‘End Ice Age, Part 1’ show.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO of Ola, poses for a photograph with the new Ola electric scooter during its launch at the Ola headquarters in Bangalore on August 15, 2021. (AFP)

“Thankfully all about 15th August has not been leaked. Really excited to share what we have in store with everyone,” Aggarwal wrote in a post on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter.

Aggarwal's post came almost twenty-four hours after he expressed anguish at the images of the EV maker's upcoming scooters, that were to be launched at the event on Independence Day, getting leaked.

He also made it clear that the auto journalist(s) responsible must come forward and apologise, or else, moving forward, auto journalists will be shown products only after these have been shown to customers at launch events.

Ola Electric's ‘End Ice Age, Part 1’

Every year, the Bengaluru-headquartered Ola Electric celebrates August 15 as Customer Day, with this year's event taking place as ‘End Ice Age, Part 1.’ Customers have the option to attend physically or online; those who want to attend the festivities in person can do so at Ola's Tamil Nadu-based Futurefactory – the world's largest two-wheeler factory – or their nearest Experience Centre. You will, however, have to register (no charge) to attend offline.

Alternatively, you can watch it live from the comfort of your home, doing so by tuning in on Ola Electric's YouTube channel at 11:15 am on August 15.

