Home / Car Bike / This Maruti hatchback registered a 1002% yearly growth in September this year

This Maruti hatchback registered a 1002% yearly growth in September this year

car bike
Updated on Oct 08, 2022 06:47 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki has sold a total of 35,902 Ignis cars in the past seven months.

At an average, Maruti Suzuki is able to sell 5,128 Ignis cars every month.(Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
ByHT News Desk

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki's hatchback Ignis has registered a staggering yearly growth of 1002 per cent in September. The cheapest car at Nexa dealership sold 5,750 units last month, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.Although Maruti sold the highest units of Alto last month, but Ignis was the most in-demand car model among buyers. In September last year, this hatchback had sold just 522 units.If we look at the sales figures of Ignis for the past seven months, it is found that the car's demand has surged by leaps and bounds. In March, a total of 4,472 units were sold but dipped to 3,815 the next month. In May, Ignis sold 5,029 units while the sales declined to 4,960 units in June.In July, Ignis sold 6,130 units but the sales again dropped to 5,746 units in August. In the past seven months, Maruti has sold a total of 35,902 Ignis cars, the Live Hindustan report added. At an average, the carmaker is able to sell 5,128 Ignis cars every month.

Maruti's Ignis is available in nine colour options. It also has three dual-tone colours. It is available in seven variants. The prices of the variants are given below:

VARIANTEX-SHOWROOM PRICE (IN Rs)
SIGMA5.35 LAKH
DELTA5.99 LAKH
ZETA6.47 LAKH
AMT DELTA6.49 LAKH
AMT ZETA6.97 LAKH
ALPHA 7.22 LAKH
AMT ALPHA7.72 LAKH

The EMI options having instalment sums between 8,676 and 12,519 are also available. Maruti Ignis is powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine which generates 83 PS power and 113 Nm torque. It also has a five-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox. This premium hatchback is equipped with features like daytime running lights (DRL), LED headlamp, pedal lamp, alloy wheel, Android Auto, seven inch touchscreen entertainment system which support Apple Carplay, auto AC and rear parking camera. To ensure passengers' safety, this hatchback has pre-tensioner, seat belt, dual airbag, ABS and electronic breakforce distribution.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki india maruti
