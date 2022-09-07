This SUV is now costlier by 90,000; 3rd price hike since April

American automaker Jeep has increased the price of its sport utility vehicle (SUV)- Compass in India. All variants of Compass have become costlier by ₹90,000.

The price hike has been effective since September 1 and also comes ahead of the festive season, a report by Livemint on Wednesday said.

The new prices of the Compass' variants under the 1.4-litre turbo petrol are as follows: Sport MT - ₹19.29 lakh, Sport AT - ₹21.87 lakh, Night Eagle AT - ₹24 lakh, Limited AT - ₹25.69 lakh and S AT- ₹27.84 lakh.

Under the 2.0-litre diesel, the new prices of the variants are as follows: Sport 4x2 MT - ₹20.89 lakh, Night Eagle 4x2 MT - ₹23.30 lakh, S 4x2 MT - ₹27.04 lakh, Limited 4x4 AT - ₹28.69 lakh, S 4x4 AT - ₹30.84 lakh, Trailhawk 4x4 AT - ₹32.22 lakh, the Livemint report said.

This is the third time that Jeep hiked the price of Compass since April this year. In April, the price of the SUV was hiked by ₹25,000 and in July, the Compass was costlier by ₹35,000.

Compass was first launched in India back in 2017. The SUV's fifth-anniversary edition was launched last month. Later this year, Jeep will launch the new generation Grand Cherokee in the country.

