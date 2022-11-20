This Volvo sedan delisted from India website, to be discontinued?

The Volvo S60 may have been discontinued in India as Volvo has reportedly removed the car from its website in the country. According to reports, the S60 has also disappeared from the Swedish carmaker's mild-hybrid (MY) list, in yet another indication it has been discontinued in the Asian nation.

However, reports also said India is not the only country where production of the 5-seater sedan has been closed. The model has been removed from the company's UK and US websites as well.

However, the manufacturer is yet to officially confirm the development.

Volvo S60

Offered in both diesel and petrol variants, the S60 comes in three variants, the latest of which launched in January 2021. The luxury sedan has a starting price of ₹27 lakh (ex-showroom), with the price tag of its top-end model being ₹34 lakh (ex-showroom).

In its segment, the car competes with Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE, and Audi A4. However, as per Jato Dynamics Data, the model's sales reduced 51 per cent in 2022 as compared to last year. Volvo's overall sales, too, came down 8 per cent from 2021.

