This bike was the hot favourite of buyers last month. Check full list

If you are planning to buy a two-wheeler, then you should know which is the highest-selling model. Hero Splendor was the No.1 bike in May this year according to sales figures. It sold nearly 3.50 lakh units last month, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.On the other hand, Honda Activa scooty sold more than two lakh units in the given period. Bajaj Pulsar, Hero HF Delux and Honda Shine sold one lakh units each. The top 10 list also comprises models like TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache and TVS XL. Here is the top 10 list of highest selling bikes in May 2023.

MODEL NAME MAY 2023 SALES (UNITS) MAY 2022 SALES (UNITS) DIFFERENCE GROWTH % SPLENDOR 3,42,526 2,62,249 80,277 30.61 ACTIVA 2,03,365 1,49,407 53,958 36.11 PULSAR 1,28,403 69,241 59,162 85.44 DELUX 1,09,100 1,27,330 -18,230 -14.32 SHINE 1,03,699 1,19,765 -16,066 -13.41 JUPITER 57,609 59,613 -2,004 -3.36 ACCESS 45,945 35,709 10,236 28.67 PLATINA 42,154 17,336 24,818 143.16 APACHE 41,955 27,044 14,911 55.14 TVS XL 35,837 35,148 689 1.96

Hero Splendor rules chartsAccording to report, Hero Splendor sold 32,55,744 units in financial year 2023. On the other hand, Activa sold 21,49,658 units, CB Shine sold 12,09,025 units, HF Delux sold 10,52,034 units and Pulsar sold 10,29,057 units in the financial year. On the other hand, Jupiter sold 7,29,546 units, Platina sold 5,34,017 units, Access sold 4,98,844 units, XL 100 sold 4,41,567 units and Apache sold 3,49,082 units.

