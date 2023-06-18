Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / This bike was the hot favourite of buyers last month. Check full list

This bike was the hot favourite of buyers last month. Check full list

ByHT News Desk
Jun 18, 2023 11:53 AM IST

Hero Splendor sold 32,55,744 units in financial year 2023. On the other hand, Activa sold 21,49,658 units.

If you are planning to buy a two-wheeler, then you should know which is the highest-selling model. Hero Splendor was the No.1 bike in May this year according to sales figures. It sold nearly 3.50 lakh units last month, Hindustan Times' sister publication Live Hindustan reported.On the other hand, Honda Activa scooty sold more than two lakh units in the given period. Bajaj Pulsar, Hero HF Delux and Honda Shine sold one lakh units each. The top 10 list also comprises models like TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Bajaj Platina, TVS Apache and TVS XL. Here is the top 10 list of highest selling bikes in May 2023.

Hero Splendor sold nearly 3.50 lakh units in May 2023.
MODEL NAMEMAY 2023 SALES (UNITS)MAY 2022 SALES (UNITS)DIFFERENCEGROWTH %
SPLENDOR3,42,5262,62,24980,27730.61
ACTIVA2,03,3651,49,40753,95836.11
PULSAR1,28,40369,24159,16285.44
DELUX1,09,1001,27,330-18,230-14.32
SHINE1,03,6991,19,765-16,066-13.41
JUPITER57,60959,613-2,004-3.36
ACCESS45,94535,70910,23628.67
PLATINA42,15417,33624,818143.16
APACHE41,95527,04414,91155.14
TVS XL35,83735,1486891.96

Hero Splendor rules chartsAccording to report, Hero Splendor sold 32,55,744 units in financial year 2023. On the other hand, Activa sold 21,49,658 units, CB Shine sold 12,09,025 units, HF Delux sold 10,52,034 units and Pulsar sold 10,29,057 units in the financial year. On the other hand, Jupiter sold 7,29,546 units, Platina sold 5,34,017 units, Access sold 4,98,844 units, XL 100 sold 4,41,567 units and Apache sold 3,49,082 units.

Topics
bike
