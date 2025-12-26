Top 5 dashcams we have tested in 2025

Driving on Indian roads is certainly a tough task, considering the multi-dynamic traffic conditions. While congested urban roads in metros and lower-tier cities pose challenging situations for even the skilled drivers, highways come with a different set of challenges. In a country with highly congested roads and dynamic traffic conditions, a dashcam is one highly essential car accessory. Personalised Offers on Tata Sierra Check Offers Check Offers In 2025, we reviewed multiple dashcams, and here is a throwback to the top five dashcams we reviewed in 2025.

Dashcams have been finding an increasing footprint in the demand list of car buyers and car owners, be it in the new car market or in the pre-owned car market. Also, when it comes to buying aftermarket accessories for a car, dashcams are at the top of the list.

Top 5 dashcams we reviewed in 2025 Model Type Price Review link Dylect Sense 4K Max Dual channel ₹ 17,999 Read here Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K (Starvis 2) Single channel ₹ 13,990 Read here Pioneer VREC-Z820DC Dual channel ₹ 22,499 Read here Pioneer VREC H520DC Dual channel ₹ 18,499 Read here Qubo Bike Cam Pro Single channel ₹ 6,990 Read here View All Prev Next

Dylect entered the dashcam market with its Sense 4K Max dual-channel dashcam, which comes with a sturdy design and impressive performance. The 4K resolution offers a clear view of the recorded footage at the front, while the rear unit captures footage in 1080P resolution. The quality of recording in low-light conditions is impressive, but the mobile app of this dashcam is a bit complicated for new users. However, it doesn't feel very challenging once you are used to the app's user interface and functionalities.

Another impressive dashcam we reviewed in 2025 was the Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K. This was the upgraded version with a Starvis 2 sensor, which promises even more stable video capturing with more clarity on the footage. The device that we reviewed was a single-channel model, but it is available in a dual-channel configuration as well. The 3K resolution of the footage captured makes information like registration plates of the surrounding vehicles, and other details, clearly visible, even in low light and high speed driving conditions. The mobile app's user interface is pretty easy to use.

The Pioneer VREC-Z820DC comes as a 4K dual cam device with AI-powered night vision performance, ADAS features, and an easy-to-use mobile app. However, we found the ZenVue app had some minor issues, which are probably addressed by now.

The Pioneer VREC H520 DC is a sturdy, compact camera-themed dashcam with dual channel setup, which we tested in 2025. As we found, the device is capable of capturing reliable and clear footage during both day and night. Its dual-channel setup, intuitive interface and strong build give this dashcam an edge over the generic budget models in the segment.

While we mostly tested the car dashcams, this one was for the motorcycles and scooters, and it really impressed us with the overall performance. The helmet-mounted dashcam comes with decent video quality, weather resistance and mobile app-based features, which make it one of the finest dedicated dashcams in the segment.