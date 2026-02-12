Top 5 expected highlights of the Nissan Gravite ahead of February 17 debut
Nissan’s new three-row MPV will share its platform with the Renault Triber but promise a distinct design and feature set.
The Nissan Gravite will be unveiled on February 17, marking the brand’s first model under its renewed push in the Indian market. Positioned in the affordable three-row MPV segment, the Gravite will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Renault Triber. With its official debut right around the corner, here are five expected highlights of the upcoming Nissan MPV:
1. Fresh identity despite shared platform
Check similar carsFind more cars
Renault Triber
₹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakhs
Tata Punch
₹ 5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Renault Kiger
₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter
₹ 5.74 - 9.61 Lakhs
Nissan Magnite
₹ 5.62 - 10.76 Lakhs
Although the Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber, Nissan has worked to set it apart visually. Teasers point to a redesigned front fascia featuring a honeycomb-pattern grille flanked by angular LED headlamps and slim DRLs. At the rear, the Gravite gets revised tail-lamp detailing and bold model lettering across the tailgate. The lower bumper appears chunkier and incorporates C-shaped inserts. New alloy wheel designs and a distinct colour palette should help it stand out when parked alongside its French sibling.
2. Dual-tone cabin with practical features
The cabin will feature a dual-tone black-and-beige theme, with beige inserts on the doors and headliner and chrome accents on the dashboard and centre console. The dashboard includes a centrally mounted touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster behind a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Feature highlights are expected to include push-button start/stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and cruise control.
3. Comprehensive safety package
Nissan is expected to equip the Gravite with a strong safety suite, with expected features to include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Hill-start and hill-descent aids, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts are also likely additions, aligning it with current buyer expectations.
4. Familiar 1.0-litre petrol with MT and AMT options
Under the hood, the Gravite will likely carry the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine currently seen in the Triber. This power unit delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Dealer-fitted CNG options are also expected to be part of the lineup.
(Also read: Nissan Fairlady Z showcased at Singapore Motorshow 2026)
5. Aggressive pricing strategy
The Gravite is expected to be priced in line with the Renault Triber, which currently starts below ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Nissan may introduce the MPV with competitive introductory pricing to strengthen its value proposition at launch. If positioned strategically, the Gravite could emerge as one of the most affordable three-row MPVs in the country.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More