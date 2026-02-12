Edit Profile
    Top 5 expected highlights of the Nissan Gravite ahead of February 17 debut

    Nissan’s new three-row MPV will share its platform with the Renault Triber but promise a distinct design and feature set.

    Published on: Feb 12, 2026 1:09 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    The Nissan Gravite will be unveiled on February 17, marking the brand’s first model under its renewed push in the Indian market. Positioned in the affordable three-row MPV segment, the Gravite will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Renault Triber. With its official debut right around the corner, here are five expected highlights of the upcoming Nissan MPV:

    The Nissan Gravite will be unveiled on February 17 as an affordable three-row MPV
    1. Fresh identity despite shared platform

    The Gravite features a redesigned front fascia with a honeycomb grille and angular LED headlamps
    Although the Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber, Nissan has worked to set it apart visually. Teasers point to a redesigned front fascia featuring a honeycomb-pattern grille flanked by angular LED headlamps and slim DRLs. At the rear, the Gravite gets revised tail-lamp detailing and bold model lettering across the tailgate. The lower bumper appears chunkier and incorporates C-shaped inserts. New alloy wheel designs and a distinct colour palette should help it stand out when parked alongside its French sibling.

    2. Dual-tone cabin with practical features

    The Gravite is expected to carry over the Renault Triber's touchscreen infotainment and digital instrument cluster
    The cabin will feature a dual-tone black-and-beige theme, with beige inserts on the doors and headliner and chrome accents on the dashboard and centre console. The dashboard includes a centrally mounted touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster behind a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Feature highlights are expected to include push-button start/stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and cruise control.

    3. Comprehensive safety package

    The Gravite will offer a folding third row of seats, expected to be removable to allow for van-like cargo space
    Nissan is expected to equip the Gravite with a strong safety suite, with expected features to include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Hill-start and hill-descent aids, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts are also likely additions, aligning it with current buyer expectations.

    4. Familiar 1.0-litre petrol with MT and AMT options

    The Nissan Gravite will be offered with both manual and AMT options
    Under the hood, the Gravite will likely carry the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine currently seen in the Triber. This power unit delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Dealer-fitted CNG options are also expected to be part of the lineup.

    (Also read: Nissan Fairlady Z showcased at Singapore Motorshow 2026)

    5. Aggressive pricing strategy

    Power is expected to come from the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that currently does duties in the Renault Triber
    The Gravite is expected to be priced in line with the Renault Triber, which currently starts below 6 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Nissan may introduce the MPV with competitive introductory pricing to strengthen its value proposition at launch. If positioned strategically, the Gravite could emerge as one of the most affordable three-row MPVs in the country.

