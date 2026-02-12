Top 5 expected highlights of the Nissan Gravite ahead of February 17 debut

The Gravite features a redesigned front fascia with a honeycomb grille and angular LED headlamps

Although the Gravite shares its underpinnings with the Renault Triber, Nissan has worked to set it apart visually. Teasers point to a redesigned front fascia featuring a honeycomb-pattern grille flanked by angular LED headlamps and slim DRLs. At the rear, the Gravite gets revised tail-lamp detailing and bold model lettering across the tailgate. The lower bumper appears chunkier and incorporates C-shaped inserts. New alloy wheel designs and a distinct colour palette should help it stand out when parked alongside its French sibling. 2. Dual-tone cabin with practical features

The cabin will feature a dual-tone black-and-beige theme, with beige inserts on the doors and headliner and chrome accents on the dashboard and centre console. The dashboard includes a centrally mounted touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster behind a three-spoke multifunction steering wheel. Feature highlights are expected to include push-button start/stop, wireless charging, a cooled glovebox and cruise control. 3. Comprehensive safety package

Nissan is expected to equip the Gravite with a strong safety suite, with expected features to include six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Hill-start and hill-descent aids, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and ISOFIX child-seat mounts are also likely additions, aligning it with current buyer expectations. 4. Familiar 1.0-litre petrol with MT and AMT options

Under the hood, the Gravite will likely carry the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine currently seen in the Triber. This power unit delivers 72 bhp and 96 Nm of torque and is available with both a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Dealer-fitted CNG options are also expected to be part of the lineup. (Also read: Nissan Fairlady Z showcased at Singapore Motorshow 2026) 5. Aggressive pricing strategy

