Toyota Rumion MPV launched in India. Check price, specifications, booking detail

Toyota on Monday unveiled Rumion MPV in the Indian market. The multipurpose vehicle has a starting price of ₹10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the S variant having manual transmission. The bookings for this MPV has already begun for the buyers, HT Auto reported.Earlier this month, this MPV was revealed and marks Toyota's entry into the MPV segment in India. Over the years, the company's Innova has dominated the larger MPV segment. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki's Ertiga has been the leader in the ₹10-15 lakh price bracket segment. Remember, Toyota and Suzuki have a global partnership and both the car giants share their models with each other. The models wear the respective badges of the other brand, the HT Auto report stated. For example, Toyota sells Glanza as an alternative to Maruti Suzuki Baleno. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki offers Invicto. Both the carmakers offer Grand Vitara and Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size sports utility vehicles (SUV).

Toyota Rumion prices & booking detail

Toyota has made some cosmetic changes so that the Rumion can be differentiated from the Ertiga.

The base variant of Toyota Rumion is priced at ₹10.29 lakh which can go up to ₹13.68 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides the base variant, the other variants include S MT Petrol ( ₹10.29 lakh), S AT Petrol ( ₹11.89 lakh), G MT Petrol ( ₹11.45 lakh), V MT Petrol ( ₹12.18 lakh), V AT Petrol ( ₹13.68 lakh) and S MT (CNG) ( ₹11.24 lakh). The company opened bookings for Rumion from Monday. The interested buyers can reserve the model by paying ₹11,000 and the deliveries will commence from September 8.

Features and specifications

Rumion is a seven-seater MPV, powered by a 1.5 litre K series petrol engine. It is offered in both petrol and petrol+CNG option. Rumion offers a mileage of 20.51 kms/litre in the petrol variant and 26.11 km/kg in the CNG variant.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 21,911 units in July

In July, Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its best-ever monthly sales in July. The company's total dispatches to dealers increased by 11 per cent last month to 21,911 units, as compared to 19,693 units in July 2022, PTI reported.

In June, the company's domestic wholesales stood at 20,759 units, while exports accounted for 1,152 units. The company previously posted its best monthly wholesales in May 2023 by selling 20,410 units.

