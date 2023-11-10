Toyota to launch mini SUV in India in direct competition to Thar, Jimny

Toyota is poised to launch its mini SUV in the Indian market, having recently trademarked the name Land Hopper and applied for Land Crusier FJ name in Japan, Live Hindustan reported.

A few months ago, Toyota unveiled an all-new mini off-roader SUV based on the Land Cruiser 250 series, set to be introduced in other international markets such as America and Japan. Positioned as an off-road segment SUV, it will compete with Mahindra Thar and Maruti Suzuki Jimny in India and is expected to arrive by next year.

It is reported that the Land Cruiser Mini might be offered with hybrid and electric powertrain options, representing the production version of the compact cruiser EV concept showcased a few years ago. Potential alternative names include Light Cruiser or Yaris Cruiser.

The concept design suggests customer appeal with a rugged look, and the launch may feature a distinctive appearance.

The off-roader SUV, with a design reminiscent of the compact cruiser concept, features high pillars and an almost flat roof. Comparable in size to the Corolla Cross, it surpasses the 5-door Jimny in length, built on a body-on-frame chassis. The dimensions measure 4,350mm in length, 1,860mm in width, and 1,880mm in height. Notable design elements include circular LED headlamps and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate, showcasing a rugged and tough appearance that is likely to captivate customers. This bold entry into the market poses a potential challenge to Thar and Jimny.

Regarding its engines, the Land Cruiser Mini may offer the 2.0-litre petrol engine from the Corolla Cross, the 2.5-litre petrol/hybrid engine from the RAV4, or the 2.8-litre turbocharged 4-cylinder diesel engine similar to the Prado and Hilux. Additionally, a mild hybrid system is expected to be integrated into the car. The global debut is anticipated at the Tokyo Motor Show next month, and it is certain to present a formidable competition to Thar and Jimny upon entering the market.

