Toyota unveils all-new Land Cruiser J250 ‘Prado’,

Toyota on Wednesday introduced the all-new Land Cruiser J250, giving it the ‘Prado’ suffix for select international markets. Also, the SUV marks the return to the United States market for the ‘Land Cruiser’ nameplate.

Trims

A Toyota Motor Corp. Land Cruiser 250 vehicle prototype on display during its world premier in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Toyota is bringing its iconic Land Cruiser back to North America next year with slimmer dimensions and a lower pricetag. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

Toyota will offer Land Cruiser ‘Prado’ across three trims, namely LC 1958 (base), Land Cruiser (mid-spec), and LC First Edition (top-spec). The top-spec variant will be limited to 5000 units.

Price

It will have a starting price of $55,000 (approx. ₹44,00,000).

Features

It will be equipped with features such as the in-house Safety Sense 3.0, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, moonroof, heated and ventilated seats, heads-up display (HUD), wireless charging, a Multi-Terrain Select System, Downhill Assist, Electronic Locking Rear Differential, Crawl Control, Front Stabiliser Bar Disconnect System, Multi-Link Rear Suspension System, and more.

Powertrain

Powering the car will be a 2.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo unit, which generates a combined output of 326bhp (maximum power) and 630Nm (peak torque). The engine will be paired with a 1.87kWh battery pack, and mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Rivals

Upon launch (slated for 2024), it will have competitors such as Bronco (Ford) and Wrangler (Jeep) in the US market.

