Triumph Motorcycles launches Scrambler 400 X in India at 2.63 lakh

UK-based Triumph Motorcycles Limited on Tuesday launched its Scrambler 400 X in India. As per HT Auto, the manufacturer has equipped the bike with more than two dozen accessories, doing so to suit a broad range of rider needs.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X uses slightly different hardware than the Street 400.

“It's time to start your adventure! Book your Scrambler 400 X today,” Triumph India said in a post on X (previously Twitter).

Price

The two-wheeler is priced at ₹262,996 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The booking amount is ₹10,000 which is refundable. Scramble 400 X can be purchased via the Triupmh dealer network, which the company will ramp up across more than 100 cities within this fiscal.

Powertrain

The model is powered by the same engine that powers Speed 400, also a Triumph product. The engine belongs to the new, in-house TR series of engines; a 398.15 cc-capacity and liquid-cooled unit, it generates maximum power and peak torque of 39.5 bhp and 27.5 Nm, respectively.

The gearbox on duty, meanwhile, is a 6-speed unit mated to a slip and assist clutch,

Features

With Scrambler 400 X, Triumph is offering features such as wide adjustable handlebars, flat foot pegs with removable inserts, big piston forks in the front, pre-load adjustable rear monoshock, a larger 320 mm disc (for braking; 320 mm in Speed 400), 230 mm rear disc, 19-inch alloy wheels (front), 17-inch alloy wheels (rear), and more.

