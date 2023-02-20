Home / Car Bike / Uber set to introduce 25,000 EVs in India in mega deal with Tata Motors

Uber set to introduce 25,000 EVs in India in mega deal with Tata Motors

Published on Feb 20, 2023 02:49 PM IST

The EVs will be bought by Uber's fleet partners from Tata Motors, India's biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president, Uber India and South Asia told Reuters.

Uber's logo is displayed on a mobile phone in London, Britain on September 14.(REUTERS)
Uber Technologies will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in India for ride-sharing over three years, its country head said on Monday, its first move to adopt clean cars.

"We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem," Singh told Reuters.

India's federal and state governments are pushing for greater electrification of shared taxis, an area currently dominated by Uber's local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up.

Sign out