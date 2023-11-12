UK carmaker Lotus enters India with Eletre e-SUV priced at 2.55 crore

Iconic British automaker Lotus has officially entered India, with Eletre, its electric performance SUV, being its maiden offering in the Indian market. Delhi-based Exclusive Motors will be the retailer and distributor of all Lotus cars in the country; the first Lotus dealership will come up in the national capital early next year, followed by showrooms in other cities in subsequent years.

Variants and price

Lotus Eletre SUV (Image courtesy: Lotus)

Eletre will be sold as a standard variant, as well as Eletre ‘S’ and Eletre ‘R’. The standard variant is priced at a staggering ₹2.55 crore (ex-showroom), while ‘S’ and ‘R’ come for ₹2.75 crore (ex-showroom) and ₹2.99 crore (ex-showroom) respectively.

Powertrain

While the SUV has the same price range as Bentayga (Bentley), GLS Maybach (Mercedes-Benz), Levante (Maserati) and Urus (Lamborghini) and the like, its powertrain, unlike the others (turbocharged) is all-electric.

The model gets two powertrain options – the standard and ‘S’ trims are powered by a dual-motor system that generates 595 bhp of maximum power and 710 Nm of peak torque, while the top-spec ‘R’ trim gets dual-electric motors with a whopping 893 bhp of maximum power and 985 Nm peak torque.

Range

On a single charge, the standard Eletre and the ‘S’ variant have a range of 600 km, while that for the ‘R’ version is 490 km. Also, while the first two sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 4.5 seconds, the latter takes 2.95 seconds for the same run.

Features

Inside the cabin, the highlight is a 15.1-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system, which runs on what the company says is the ‘Lotus Hyper OS’. Other features include wireless charging, 12-way adjustable front seats, four-zone climate control, 15-speaker Dolby Atmos and KEF premium sound system, configurable ambient lighting, soft close doors, over-the-air updates, Lidar technology-based ADAS features, and more.

