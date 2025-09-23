Ultraviolette X47 Crossover electric ADV launched: Here's everything you should know

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette has officially launched its latest electric adventure motorcycle, the X-47 Crossover. Priced at an introductory ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the X47 is the world’s first production motorcycle with integrated radar and camera technology, raising the bar for rider safety in India and globally. It is important to note that this price is only for the first 1,000 customers. Personalised Offers on Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Check Offers Check Offers Ultraviolette X47 shares few of its underpinnings with the F77.

A first-of-its-kind electric ADV

The Ultraviolette X47 is designed for versatility, offering seamless performance in city traffic and challenging terrains. With 200 mm ground clearance, upright ergonomics, and aviation-inspired design, it combines comfort and control for both daily commuting and long rides.

(Also read: In Pics: UV Shockwave is an electric enduro motorcycle to rival the Hero XPulse 210)

Power and performance

The X47 electric ADV is powered by a 10.3 kWh battery, delivering 40 hp (30 kW) and 610 Nm of torque at the rear wheel. The bike accelerates from 0–60 km/h in 2.7 seconds, reaches a top speed of 145 km/h, and boasts an IDC range of 323 km. Riders can switch between Glide, Combat, and Ballistic modes depending on road conditions.

For an adventure tourer, these specifications are tempting considering that Royal Enfield is also working on an electric version of the Himalayan. As of now, a proper comparison between the two motorcycles is not possible because Royal Enfield has not yet revealed information about the Himalayan Electric.

Cutting-edge safety and technology

Ultraviolette’s UV HyperSense radar intelligence equips the X47 with blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, rear collision warning, and overtake alerts, making it India’s first motorcycle with Advanced Rider Assistance Systems. Other features include 10th-gen Bosch dual-channel ABS, 3-level traction control, radial all-terrain tyres, and an integrated dashcam system for added security.

Charging innovations

The Ultraviolette X47 introduces the world’s most power-dense air-cooled onboard charger, supporting Type 2 AC charging as well as DC fast charging. The new Parallel Boost Charging technology doubles charging output, reducing charging times significantly.

Booking and availability

Bookings for the Ultraviolette X47 are now open on the official Ultraviolette website at ₹999, with deliveries beginning in October 2025 across India. Global deliveries are scheduled for 2026.