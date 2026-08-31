Uttar Pradesh accounts for nearly 50% of vehicles scrapped in India

Uttar Pradesh accounts for nearly half of vehicles scrapped across India. It has emerged as the country's leading state in vehicle scrapping, accounting for nearly 48.5% of the more than 4.07 lakh vehicles scrapped across the country till July 31, 2026. PTI has quoted Dayashankar Singh, Transport Minister of Uttar Pradesh, saying this.

Uttar Pradesh accounts for nearly 48.5% of over 4.07 lakh vehicles scrapped across India till July 31, 2026.

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According to the Transport Department of the state, more than 1.97 lakh vehicles have been scrapped in Uttar Pradesh, making it the country's largest contributor to the vehicle scrapping programme. Singh reportedly said that the objective was not merely to remove old and polluting vehicles from roads but also to promote cleaner transportation, road safety, scientific waste management, recycling and a circular economy.

Uttar Pradesh currently has 92 licensed Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs), of which 51 are operational, providing vehicle owners with a regulated alternative to unauthorised scrap dealers. Owners of scrapped old vehicles, purchasing a new one against a Certificate of Deposit, can avail road tax concessions of up to 15% for non-transport vehicles and 10% for transport vehicles in the state. In the NCR, specified owners replacing old trucks or buses can get up to 100% road tax exemption for 10 years.

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{{^usCountry}} The UP transport department is also conducting inspections of registered facilities to ensure compliance with prescribed standards. Following complaints received in July, special inspections were conducted through joint teams in each division. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The UP transport department is also conducting inspections of registered facilities to ensure compliance with prescribed standards. Following complaints received in July, special inspections were conducted through joint teams in each division. {{/usCountry}}

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Singh said the government was also encouraging replacement of old BS-I to BS-IV goods vehicles and buses with BS-VI, CNG and electric vehicles under the Parivartan Yojana in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Hapur, Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli. He reportedly said the government is committed to building a system where old and unfit vehicles are phased out, pollution is reduced, road safety is strengthened, and citizens have access to clean and modern transport facilities. He also appealed to vehicle owners to have old or unfit vehicles scrapped only at registered facilities and not through unauthorised scrap dealers.

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