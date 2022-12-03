Want to apply for duplicate driving license? Check step-by-step guide

If you've lost your driving license (DL) or need a new one for some reason, then worry not. This is because you can apply for a duplicate driving license, and that too, from the comfort of your home.

Here are the details:

When to apply for a duplicate driving license?

According to the Ministry of road transport and highways, you can apply only when:

(1.) The DL is lost or destroyed.

(2.) When it is defaced or torn or completely written up.

(3.) When the photograph affixed to it need to be replaced.

Any document to be submitted?

You should submit the following documents: application in Form 2; original license written or defaced (if available); attested photocopies of DL (if available) in case of loss; and, fees as prescribed along with other user charges.

How to apply?

(1.) Go to https://parivahan.gov.in/parivahan, and then click on ‘Online Services.’

(2.) Enter your state after selecting ‘Driving License Related Services’ from ‘Online Services.’

(3.) On the next page, click on ‘Apply for Duplicate DL,' read the instructions that follow, and click on ‘Continue.’

(4.) Enter your license number, date of birth, captcha code, and then select ‘Get DL details.'

(5.) Now, select an RTO from your state, and click on 'Proceed.'

(6.) Verify your license details, enter mobile number and Aadhaar number, and tap ‘Continue.’

(7.) You will now see a list of services; from here, select ‘Issue of Duplicate DL’ and then proceed.

(8.) On the new page, select a reason for applying for a duplicate license; click on ‘Confirm.’

(9.) Enter a code and press ‘Submit’ to go to an acknowledgment slip which you can save and print.

(10.) After making the payment, your application will be sent to the RTO.

