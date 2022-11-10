Want to buy a car? Hyundai offering discounts of up to 1 lakh on these models

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:04 AM IST

The South Korean manufacturer's Kona Electric, Grand i10 Nios, Aura, and i20 come under this offer.

File photo of Hyundai logo used for representational purpose.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

If you have plans to buy a car, then Hyundai is giving you a golden opportunity. This is because the company is giving discounts of up to 1 lakh on select models in its line-up, according to a report in HT's sister website Live Hindustan. The offer is available until the end of the month, and under it, interested customers get to avail cash discount, exchange bonus and corporate discount.

Kona Electric: Hyundai's first electric vehicle (EV) for India, Kona Electric arrived here in 2019. Under the offer, customers save 1 lakh on it, though only as cash discount. When fully charged, the EV has a range of up to 452km.

Grand i10 Nios: The South Korean manufacturer is giving a cash discount of 35,000 on the 1.0-litre turbo variant, 25,000 off on the CNG variant, and 15,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol variant. With exchange bonus of 10,000 and corporate discount of 3,000, you get maximum 48,000 off on the car.

Aura: The petrol and CNG variants carry a cash discount of 5,000 and 25,000 respectively. On these, you also get 10,000 as exchange bonus and 3,000 in corporate discount.

i20: Customers get 10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus, taking the total discount to 20,000. However, only the Magna and Sportz variants come under the offer.

Market price of the cars

According to HT Auto, Kona Electric's market price is 23.79 lakh- 23.98 lakh, while Grand i10 Nios has a price range of 5.19 lakh- 8.52 lakh. The market cost of Aura is 5.92 lakh- 9.43 lakh, while that of i20 is 6.8 lakh to 11.43 lakh.

