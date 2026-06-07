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Want to buy Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is roughly ₹2,500 costlier than standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+ and it carries a host of technical upgrades.

Published on: Jun 07, 2026 06:06 am IST
By Mainak Das

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Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel in India at 82,810 (ex-showroom), alongside the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. The Splendor+ Fle xFuel comes as the E85 petrol-compliant variant of the popular commuter bike. The manufacturer claims that with a wide range of technical upgrades, this motorcycle will be able to run on E85, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available in India soon. It comes at a time when the government is aiming to achieve a higher mix of ethanol in petrol in an attempt to secure the country's energy security.

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The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is roughly 2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+, and it carries a host of technical upgrades.

The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel comes roughly 2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+. With its ability to run on E85-compliant fuel, the new Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is a future-ready motorcycle, especially at a time when the level of ethanol content in petrol in the future is expected to increase significantly.

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If you are planning to buy the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI guide for you.

Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI guide for buyers

To calculate the monthly EMI amount, the loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.

Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel 82,810 82,8109.5%12 months 7,261
24 months 3,802
 
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