Want to buy Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel? Here's your complete EMI guide
The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is roughly ₹2,500 costlier than standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+ and it carries a host of technical upgrades.
Limited Time Deals on Popular bikes
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel in India at ₹82,810 (ex-showroom), alongside the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel. The Splendor+ Fle xFuel comes as the E85 petrol-compliant variant of the popular commuter bike. The manufacturer claims that with a wide range of technical upgrades, this motorcycle will be able to run on E85, which is a mixture of 85% ethanol and 15% petrol, likely to be available in India soon. It comes at a time when the government is aiming to achieve a higher mix of ethanol in petrol in an attempt to secure the country's energy security.
The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel comes roughly ₹2,500 costlier than the standard, E20-compatible version of the Hero Splendor+. With its ability to run on E85-compliant fuel, the new Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel is a future-ready motorcycle, especially at a time when the level of ethanol content in petrol in the future is expected to increase significantly.
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If you are planning to buy the Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel, here is a quick and comprehensive EMI guide for you.
Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI guide for buyers
To calculate the monthly EMI amount, the loan has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest considered is 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 12 months and 24 months.
|Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel: Monthly EMI calculation
|Model & variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
|Interest rate
|Repayment tenure
|Monthly EMI
|Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel
|₹82,810
|₹82,810
|9.5%
|12 months
|₹7,261
|24 months
|₹3,802
According to the calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹7,261. On the other hand, in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹3,802.{{/usCountry}}
According to the calculation, if you opt for a 12-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI payable will be ₹7,261. On the other hand, in the case of a 24-month repayment tenure, the monthly EMI amount will be ₹3,802.{{/usCountry}}
However, it must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on the down payment amount, loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.{{/usCountry}}
However, it must be remembered that the monthly EMI amount may vary depending on the down payment amount, loan amount, rate of interest, and repayment tenure.{{/usCountry}}