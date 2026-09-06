Want to buy Revolt RV400? Here's your complete monthly EMI guide

Revolt RV400 is one of the bestselling electric motorcycles in the Indian market. The Revolt RV400 is the pioneer in the Indian electric motorcycle segment, and since the very beginning of its journey in the country, the EV has continued to appeal to many consumers in the market. Revolt Motors has launched a wide range of electric motorcycles, but the RV400 continues to be the most popular model from the brand.

Revolt RV400 is one of the pioneers in Indian electric motorcycle segment, which continues to appeal many consumers.

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Powered by a 3,24 kWh battery pack paired with a 4.1 kW electric motor, the Revolt RV400 is capable of running at 85 kmph top speed. Also, it is capable of running up to 150 kmph.

If you are planning to buy the Revolt RV400, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI guide for buyers.

Revolt RV400: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Revolt RV400, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been set at 9.5%. The repayment tenures for the EMI calculation for the electric motorcycle have been considered as 24 months and 36 months, as these are the most selected repayment durations by consumers.

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Revolt RV400: Monthly EMI calculation Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Revolt RV400 ₹ 139,950 9.5% 24 months ₹ 6,426 36 months ₹ 4,483

{{^usCountry}} According to the calculation, the Revolt RV400 commands a monthly EMI of ₹6,426 if you opt for 24 months repayment tenure, which is reduced to ₹4,483 if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the calculation, the Revolt RV400 commands a monthly EMI of ₹6,426 if you opt for 24 months repayment tenure, which is reduced to ₹4,483 if you opt for a 36-month repayment tenure. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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