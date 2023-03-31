Want to buy electric scooter? This offer on Ola's S1, S1 Pro ends today

If you want to buy an Ola Electric scooter, March 31 is the last day for an offer under which you can buy S1 and S1 Pro at discounted prices. Under the offer, S1 and S1 Pro can be bought for ₹61,999 and ₹69,999, respectively, according to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan.

Ola Electric S1 Pro electric scooters lined up

While S1 has an ex-showroom price of ₹1,09,900, that for S1 Pro is ₹1,39,999.

Offer on Ola S1, S1 Pro

The deal is available at no-cost EMI of ₹2,199 per month, with 5.99% interest. Also, Ola Electric is offering a special discount for students and corporates, which is ₹3,000 for S1 and ₹5,000 for S1 Pro. In addition to this, buyers can save up to ₹10,000 as well on the latter.

Customers please note…

To avail the offer, students must have a valid ID and employees, their valid corporate ID cards. With these, they must visit an Ola Experience Centre, where they will be briefed on the terms and conditions of the deal. The company has also opened subscription plans, called Ola Care and Ola Care +, at ₹1,999 and ₹2,999.

S1 Pro: Features

Ola Electric's flagship model is available in as many as 12 colour options, and the company claims that the electric scooter can zoom from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, doing so at a top speed of 116 kmph. Additionally, the vehicle offers a range of 181 kms on single charge.

The model boasts of features such as a 7-inch TFT display, which displays information on charging, riding etc.

