What is a perfect car for India according to ChatGPT?

Choosing an ideal car for Indian roads is quite tricky. The condition of the road, the mega traffic snarls, climate and consumer requirements are some of the factors that go into picking the right car. However, fret not when ChatGPT is here!

Hindustan Times’ sister website HT Auto asked the Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot its recommendations to build a perfect car in India.

Here’s what it said:

1. Ground clearance: Vehicles that offer a high ground clearance of at least 170 mm are ideal for roads in India, which are often rugged and pothole-ridden. There are speed breakers also set up at multiple points. Cars with a good ground clearance will protect the undercarriage from scratches.

2. Suspension: To ensure a comfortable ride, a good suspension system goes a long way in reducing the jolts from the cracks and potholes on roads.

3. Fuel efficiency: Due to the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel, an appropriate level of fuel efficiency is advised for a car to go the extra mile, quite literally.

4. Compactability: Due to the heavy traffic and congested roads in most Indian cities, a compact car eases the trouble of manoeuvring such tricky situations.

5. Air conditioning: Due to the extreme heat conditions in India, a strong air conditioning system adds to the comfort factor as it will effectively and quickly bring down the temperature of the cabin.

6. Safety features: From airbags to antilock braking system (ABS), and electronic stability control (ESC), cars equipped with the necessary safety tools are essential to avoid the risk of accidents.

7. Affordability: Being a price-sensitive market, a cost-effective car that offers key features is an attractive option for buyers.

8. Robust quality: A sturdy vehicle that can withstand the rocky roads is preferable.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritu Maria Johny Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture....view detail