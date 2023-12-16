Yamaha launches MT-03, updated R3 motorcycles in India. Check price & other details

Japanese automaker Yamaha on Friday launched two higher-capacity motorcycles in the Indian market, bringing back R3 more than three years after discontinuing it in the country, while MT-03 makes it way to these shores for the first time.

Yamaha MT-03 (left) and R3 (Image courtesy: Yamaha)

The bikes will be manufactured to India through the CBU (completely built-up) route and will sit atop the company's lineup.

Price

Yamaha has priced R3 at ₹4.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and MT-03 at ₹4.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Therefore, these are quite expensive when compared to the rivals.

Design

R3 gets slim headlamps with a hollow part in between them; a full fairing, and a slim rear section with an LED tail lamp. MT-03, on the other hand, comes with a ‘muscular’-looking fuel tank, while the front end is very ‘aggressive,’ and the rear section is quite slim.

Engine

Each motorcycle uses a 321 cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that generates 41.4 bhp of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox that is without a slip and assist clutch.

Features

The bikes are extremely basic on the features front. There is a dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, and a digital instrument cluster that only shows basic information. However, there is no traction control, riding modes, or Bluetooth Connectivity.

Hardware

Suspension duties on both are done by upside down forks in the front, assisted by a monoshock at the rear.

