Yamaha showcases India-bound R3, MT-03 bikes; launch in December
The motorcycles were unveiled on Sunday, on the sidelines of the country's maiden MotoGP race, at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.
Both R3 and MT-03 will be launched here in December, reported HT's sister publication Live Hindustan. Also, these are sub 400 cc bikes.
Features
The motorcycles come with KYB upside down front forks (130 mm), rear monoshock (125 mm), 298 mm front disc brake, 220 mm rear disc brake, dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system), LED headlamp and taillamp, LED indicators, LCD instrument cluster, and more.
Powertrain
Yamaha has given R3 and MT-03 a 321 cc, twin-cylindered and liquid-cooled engine. The unit generates 41,4 bhp of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. Also, a slip and an assist clutch connect the engine to a 6-speed gearbox.
Rivals
Upon launch, the R3 will have competitors such as Apace RR 310 (TVS), G 310 RR (BMW-TVS), Ninja 300 (Kawasaki) and RC (KTM). The MT-03, on the other hand, will go up against Apache RTR 310 (TVS), G 310 R (BMW-TVS) and 390 Duke (KTM).