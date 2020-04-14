e-paper
Chandigarh / 15-bedded ICU with four ventilators set up at P'kula civil hospital

15-bedded ICU with four ventilators set up at P’kula civil hospital

Four of these beds are equipped with ventilators

chandigarh Updated: Apr 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.
Civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.(HTPhoto)
         

The health department has set up a 15-bedded intensive care unit (ICU) at the civil hospital, Sector 6. As many as four of these beds are equipped with ventilators. Besides, arrangements for seven-bedded high dependency unit (HDU) have also been made.

For years, critically-ill patients have either been referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, or Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, due to lack of proper ICU and ventilator facility.

Around 30 medical staff, including four doctors, are currently working in the ICU. The strength of the staff will be increased with installation of more ventilators.

Meanwhile, the doctors and paramedical staff are working round the clock in isolation wards and high risk areas in the hospital. As a precautionary measure for these frontline Covid-19 warriors, the health department got installed seven air purifiers installed in high risk areas including emergency ward, labour room, ICU and isolation ward.

Around 115 isolation beds and a flu screening corner have also been set up at the hospital. Arrangement of separate ambulances for coronavirus patients and nine medical mobile units (MMU) to provide health services to people at their doorstep have been made.

