₹475 cr set aside for flood relief, rehabilitation: CM

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 01:20 IST

Setting aside ₹475.56 crore for the flood-hit districts of the state, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to prepare comprehensive rehabilitation plans for the affected areas, including the works needed to be carried out post relief operations.

While ₹242.33 crore is being used for the immediate infrastructure works/relief operations, another ₹233.23 crore will be provided in the short and long term, after damage assessment and planning, said an official spokesperson.

Reviewing the flood situation, the CM asked the chief secretary, who is heading the disaster management group, to ensure prompt execution of post-flood infrastructure works to address the damage caused to the public installations. He also emphasised the need for constant monitoring of the post-flood operations to ensure time-bound action on such plans as may be prepared for the affected districts.

The CM directed all deputy commissioners to prepare rehabilitation plans and ensure supply of food, drinking water, shelter and medicines to all the affected people till so required. He also asked the animal husbandry department to provide fodder and medicines for the livestock in the affected areas on priority.

A sum of ₹68.75 crore will be spent on restoration works in Rupnagar district, ₹91.38 crore in Moga, ₹119.85 crore in Jalandhar, ₹189.62 crore in Kapurthala, ₹54 lakh in Fazilka and ₹5.42 crore in Ferozepur.

Amarinder asked the additional chief secretary (development) to ensure that the agricultural land affected by floods is reclaimed and restored for sowing of the next crop well in advance. He assured necessary assistance for the affected farmers in the form of compensation for their losses and free seeds.

The CM was apprised that the flood hit farmers would be compensated @ ₹12,000 per acre (GoI share ₹5,000 and the state government ₹7,000). The compensation would also include de-silting of land affected by floods. The compensation would be disbursed after completion of special girdwari, which the state revenue department has already ordered.

Deferring recovery of crop loans of the affected farmers taken from the state cooperative banks, the CM said he would take up this issue with the Centre to request for a similar decision by the commercial banks in the state.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 01:20 IST