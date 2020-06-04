e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 60-year-old labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir

60-year-old labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir

Vishwanath was friendly with a driver who had visited him a few hours before the murder, says son of man who had rented out a room to the victim

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Vishwanath from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had been living in a one-room unit in Chandimandir for the last 14 to 15 years.
Vishwanath from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had been living in a one-room unit in Chandimandir for the last 14 to 15 years.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Panchkula The mutilated body of a 60-year-old labourer was found by the police at Chandimandir in Panchkula on Thursday morning in a case of suspected murder.

Vishwanath from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had been living in a one-room unit in Chandimandir for the last 14 to 15 years.

In a complaint filed with the police, a 30-year-old man, Umakant, working as a munshi at a stone crusher in Chandimandir, said his father Nathuni Pal, who had left for his village in UP during the lockdown, had rented out the room to Vishwanath while Umakant lived at his place of work.

According to the complaint, Vishwanath, an alcoholic, had a frequent visitor, a driver, and Umakant had seen the two together on June 3. However, when he returned home the next morning he found blood outside Vishwanath’s room and a search led to his half-naked body in the bushes at a distance of 50 feet. The head had been smashed and the face was unrecognisable. “There were some stones with bloodstains lying near the room as well,” Umakant mentioned in the FIR.

“There were remains of non-vegetarian food Inside the room and empty liquor bottles. I have my suspicions that (the driver) killed Vishawnath with rods or stones and threw the body in the bushes,” Umakant said.

The Chandimandir Police has registered an FIR under section 201, 302 and 34 of IPC.

tags
top news
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Over 2,000 foreign Tablighi Jamaat members banned from entering India for 10 yrs
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Focusing on 3 suspects, will bring elephant killers to justice, says Kerala CM
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Covid-19: Where a new India is born, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
‘Confidential’ legal issue has to be resolved for Vijay Mallya’s extradition, says UK
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Google explains why it removed Remove China Apps from Play Store
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
Rajeev Topno, private secretary to PM Modi, gets World Bank assignment
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
‘WHO should’ve researched independently’: CSIR welcomes HCQ trial resumption
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In