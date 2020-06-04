60-year-old labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 20:06 IST

Panchkula The mutilated body of a 60-year-old labourer was found by the police at Chandimandir in Panchkula on Thursday morning in a case of suspected murder.

Vishwanath from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had been living in a one-room unit in Chandimandir for the last 14 to 15 years.

In a complaint filed with the police, a 30-year-old man, Umakant, working as a munshi at a stone crusher in Chandimandir, said his father Nathuni Pal, who had left for his village in UP during the lockdown, had rented out the room to Vishwanath while Umakant lived at his place of work.

According to the complaint, Vishwanath, an alcoholic, had a frequent visitor, a driver, and Umakant had seen the two together on June 3. However, when he returned home the next morning he found blood outside Vishwanath’s room and a search led to his half-naked body in the bushes at a distance of 50 feet. The head had been smashed and the face was unrecognisable. “There were some stones with bloodstains lying near the room as well,” Umakant mentioned in the FIR.

“There were remains of non-vegetarian food Inside the room and empty liquor bottles. I have my suspicions that (the driver) killed Vishawnath with rods or stones and threw the body in the bushes,” Umakant said.

The Chandimandir Police has registered an FIR under section 201, 302 and 34 of IPC.