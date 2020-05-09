e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / 700 stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, PAU V-C condemns incident

700 stubble burning cases reported in Punjab, PAU V-C condemns incident

Dhillon urged farmers not to burn stubble in haste as there was enough time to sow paddy and maize.

chandigarh Updated: May 09, 2020 12:36 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times/Ludhiana
PAU V-C Baldev Singh Dhillon said people were already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, setting fields on fire would compound the problem.
PAU V-C Baldev Singh Dhillon said people were already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, setting fields on fire would compound the problem.
         

A day after the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre recorded 700 stubble burning incidents from across the state, Punjab Agricultural University vice-chancellor Baldev Singh Dhillon took to social media to condemn the occurrence.

Addressing farmers through the Facebook handle of the university, Dhillon urged farmers not to burn stubble in haste as there was enough time to sow paddy and maize.

“I was deeply anguished to learn that stubble burning incidents were reported at over 700 locations. The most disturbing aspect is that majority of stubble burning incidents were reported in the areas used for sowing paddy and maize,” said Dhillon.

He said people were already reeling under the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, setting fields on fire would compound the problem.

‘PEOPLE WITH WEAK LUNGS AT RISK’

“Covid-19 poses a serious threat to people with weak lungs. By indulging in stubble burning aren’t we aggravating the risk? Those with weak lungs will not be able to handle the pollution caused due to stubble burning. It is time to make amends and shun the practice,” said Dhillon.

He also recited a sermon by the Sikh master Guru Nanak: ‘Pawan guru, pani pita, mata dhart mahat’.

Meanwhile, district agricultural officer Narinder Singh said two cases of stubble burning had been registered in Samrala area.

