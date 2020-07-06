e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Alleged kingpin of match-fixing racket held in Mohali

Alleged kingpin of match-fixing racket held in Mohali

Believed to be involved in an international tennis match-fixing scandal, Ravinder Dandiwal’s links to a fake Uva Sri Lankan T20 league match played in Punjab are being probed

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 19:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Mohali senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal (centre) addressing the media at his office on Monday. Ravinder Dandiwal , whose links to a fake T-20 cricket match is being probed, is standing behind him in a blue shirt .
Mohali senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal (centre) addressing the media at his office on Monday. Ravinder Dandiwal , whose links to a fake T-20 cricket match is being probed, is standing behind him in a blue shirt .(Gurminder Singh/HT)
         

The alleged kingpin of a betting racket, Ravinder Dandiwal, was arrested on Monday by Mohali police for suspected links to an international tennis match-fixing scandal and for hosting a fake Uva Sri Lankan T20 league games in Sawara village in this district from June 29 to July 5.

Two bookies were held three days ago for the cricket betting racket.

The trio, including Dandiwal, was produced in a local court that sent them to a five-day police remand.

Divulging details, Mohali senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal said Dandiwal, who was on the radar of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was facing charges of hosting a cricket match of the Uva T20 league on June 29 that was aired in Sri Lanka through YouTube.

BCCI unit arriving today

He said the anti-corruption unit of the BCCI would be arriving in the city on Tuesday to share details and interrogate Dandiwal.

A report in the Indian Express had said earlier that Dandiwal was named as a suspect in a tennis fixing racket by the Victoria Police in Australia.

Chahal said the cricket match, comprising small-time players largely from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, was played at a cricket academy in Sawara village located about 15 km from Chandigarh. The players were wearing face masks, presumably for Covid-19 protection, and numbered jerseys.

It was being streamed live as a Uva T20 League match in Sri Lanka’s Badulla city, home of the Uva Province Cricket Association.

Village cricket ground booked

Chahal said after the arrests of bookies Rajesh Garg and Pankaj Arora, the police learnt that the grounds of Stoker Cricket Academy in Swara village had been booked from June 29 to July 5, 2020, for ₹33,000.

Four teams had been formed for the cricket series named Uva-T 20-Premier League.

Though held in Punjab it was shown as being held in Sri Lanka and relayed on various social media apps such as FanCode, Diamond, Sky, Lotus, 10bet, Spin, Punjab Exchange, for earning money through betting.

Chahal said Dandiwal’s role in the racket was being investigated.

Those hired to play the match were small-time players who were offered ₹5,000 to ₹10,000.

The role of some Ranji players in hosting the match is also being investigated,said a senior police officer.

He said the players who looked like Sri Lankans were selected.

Two cameras at the venue focused on the back of the players to conceal their faces and were typically taking long shots.

“When the match was airing, suddenly a camera captured some farmers working in a rice field. That raised suspicions that the match is not being played in a stadium,” said the police official, who was part of the investigation.

Cases against Dandiwal and the two other bookies have been registered under section 420, 120-B IPC, 13A/3/67 of the Punjab Gambling Act at Police Station Sadar in Kharar.

tags
top news
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
India-China ties in complex situation, says Beijing after Doval-Wang icebreaker
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
‘Govt making all efforts to increase ICU beds in Delhi hospitals’: Kejriwal
China arrests top Xi critic, plans crackdown on political foes
China arrests top Xi critic, plans crackdown on political foes
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
With PM Oli under fire, Nepal removes 2 new border outposts near Uttarakhand
Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case
Bengal’s serial killer - Chain man - sentenced to death in rape and murder case
Time to revive democracy in Jammu and Kashmir | Opinion
Time to revive democracy in Jammu and Kashmir | Opinion
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
New Zealand offers to host IPL after UAE and Sri Lanka: BCCI Official
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
Watch: Triple lockdown imposed in Thiruvananthapuram; mandatory norms till 2021
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In