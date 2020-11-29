e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / As supply improves, onion prices fall in Chandigarh

As supply improves, onion prices fall in Chandigarh

The UT market committee on Sunday fixed the price at ₹45 per kg

chandigarh Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 21:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
At present, the wholesale rates of onion are between ₹20-₹40 per kg depending on the quality. Meanwhile, the retail rate of onions charged by vendors varies between ₹50-₹60 per kg.
With the new crop ready in other states like Maharashtra, the supply of onions in the city has improved and the prices, which had gone as high as ₹75 per kilogram at the wholesale mandi, have now started to come down.

The UT market committee on Sunday fixed the price at ₹45 per kg.

Speaking about this, auction recorder of the Chandigarh wholesale mandi in Sector 26, Rashwinder Singh, said, “A new crop of onions is available in the market now. It is still early, but supply has started to improve. The monsoon-time price of ₹30 per kg is likely to return within a month if the situation prevails.”

At present, the wholesale rates of onion are between ₹20-₹40 per kg depending on the quality. Meanwhile, the retail rate of onions charged by vendors varies between ₹50-₹60 per kg. Onions imported from Afghanistan have stopped coming to the market now.

Apart from onions, new crops of other vegetables including tomatoes, potatoes, cauliflower, garlic, etc are also ready, due to which their prices have also gone down. Between November 15 and 29, the price of potatoes went from ₹45 per kg to ₹40; tomatoes went from ₹50 to ₹45 per kg.

Locally grown peas and beans are popular and are being brought in bulk by the local farmers. The farmer agitation, however, is likely to affect the prices of vegetables like capsicum and ladyfinger, which come to the city partly from Delhi.

