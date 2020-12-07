e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Bharat Bandh: PSEB-affiliated schools in Ludhiana to remain closed

Bharat Bandh: PSEB-affiliated schools in Ludhiana to remain closed

As many as 350 PSEB-affiliated private schools have also decided to not take any classes as a precautionary measure

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Around 520 schools in the district affiliated to the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will remain closed on Tuesday to support the farmers’ ‘Bharat Bandh’ call.

At least 10 members of the joint action front, associated schools, Punjab, will also be joining the protesting farmers at the Delhi border.

Apart from that 350 PSEB-affiliated private schools have also decided to not take any classes as a precautionary measure. Rajinder Sharma, president of PSEB affiliated schools, Punjab, said, “Some students of Classes 9 to 12 were attending classes physically. But due to the Bharat Bandh, we have decided to keep schools closed.”

Principal of AVM Senior Secondary School, Anand Singh, said, “We took this decision to support farmers as a mark of gratitude. The safety of students and faculty members is also a priority.”

Govt schools put off December exams

The December examination of Class 9 and 11 in government schools scheduled to be held on December 8 have also been postponed. SCERT director Jagtar Kulria issued a letter late in evening, informing of the change. The NTSE scholastic aptitude test schedule to be held on Tuesday will be now conducted on December 9 at the same time.

PTU postpones intermediate semester exam

In view of Bandh, the intermediate semester examination at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, scheduled for December 8 has been postponed. The new date of examination will be informed soon.

CA Foundation exam now on December 13

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India have rescheduled of the Chartered Accountants’ foundation exam- Paper 1 from December 8 to December 13. The paper will be conducted at the same venue and same time, on the new date.

