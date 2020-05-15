BJP leader, brother among six booked for kidnapping minor

chandigarh

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:17 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) SC Morcha former national executive member Sheetal Angural and his brother are among six people booked by the city police on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a minor two months back.

According to police, a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped when he working at the office of Sheetal’s brother Rajan Angural.

The case is registered under Sections 365, 368, 346, 343, 323, 195A, 109, and 120B of the IPC, Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and 23 (1) of the POCSO Act againt Jolly, Jinny, Deepa, Chirag, Rajan Angural and Sheetal Angural on statement of the child with the district child protection officer in the presence of his mother.

In his complaint, the child said that on March 11, he was called to the office by Rajan, where all accused were present. The Angurals and their associates accused the child of planting chitta (heroin) in the office after getting Rs 25,000 from two persons named Lalli and Sinder.

“They assaulted and injured me, and then called a doctor to the office who bandaged my wounds,” the child said.

He alleged that afterwards, he was taken to a village in Mukerian where they confronted him with two persons, identifying them as Pakistan-linked smugglers, threatening that they will get his family implicated in NDPS cases.

“At around 9pm they brought me back in their vehicle and Rajan Angural recorded my video in which I was pressurized to say that Lalli and Sinder had asked me to plant chitta in his office. On March 16, I was released by them and again threatened that my family will be implicated in false cases if I tell anyone what happened,” the child alleged.

He said that when his mother asked him about the bandage, he lied. “On April 30, Sheetal made my video public after which my mother and relatives questioned me and then I finally told them about the incident,” he said. The complaint has been filed at division number 5 police station, said SHO Ravinder Kumar.