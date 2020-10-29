Chandigarh reports one death, 156 test positive in tricity

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:20 IST

A 21-year-old woman succumbed to Covid-19 in Chandigarh on Thursday, while Mohali and Panchkula reported no casualties.

The UT health department said the woman, who was a resident of Sector 25 and had chronic kidney disease, died at PGIMER.

As many as 156 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, with Chandigarh leading with 80 cases, followed by Panchkula with 39 and Mohali with 36.

Of the total 14,292 cases in Chandigarh, 665 patients are still infected, while 225 have died. Meanwhile, 43 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the number of recoveries to 13,402.

In Mohali, the case tally rose to 12,250 with 37 cases. Among these, 32 cases were from Mohali (urban), three from Gharuan and two from Lalru.

Also, 54 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 499. Till now, 11,515 patients have been cured and 236 have died in the district.

For the second day in a row, Panchkula reported no death, but 39 new cases were detected, taking the count to 7,078.

Thursday’s cases included 34 from Panchkula (urban), two from Mansa Devi Complex and one each from Devinagar, Garhi Kotaha and Haripur.

The district has only 187 active cases with 6,780 patients already having recovered. A total of 111 fatalities have been recorded so far.