Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid inches towards 300 again

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:18 IST

With residents lowering their guard amid the festive season, the number of Covid-19 cases being reported from across the tricity is inching towards 300 once again.

As many as 281 people tested positive for the deadly virus on Wednesday. Mohali district led with 119 cases, followed by 95 in Chandigarh and 67 in Panchkula.

Three deaths were also reported, two from Chandigarh and one from Mohali.

In Chandigarh, the infection tally has risen to 15,434, and active cases to 958 (6.2%). The toll has reached 243, with the death of a 73-year-old man from Sector 18 and a 52-year-old woman from Dhanas.

Meanwhile, 57 patients were discharged, pushing the count of cured patients to 14,233 (92.2%). Amid stepped-up testing, 1,356 samples have been collected in the past 24 hours.

Mohali has reported 13,179 cases so far, and 822 (6.2%) remain active. Among 119 fresh cases in the district, 114 were reported from Mohali city alone.

While 12,106 (91.9%) patients have recovered, including 71 discharged on Wednesday, 251 have succumbed to the virus.

Panchkula district reported no casualty for sixth consecutive day while 67 people tested positive on Wednesday.

As many as 53 cases were reported from Panchkula city alone. The total has reached 7,711, of which 7,126 (92.4%) patients have recovered and 117 have died, leaving 468 (6.1%) cases still active.