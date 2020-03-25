Coronavirus: Supply of essential items hampered in Kangra

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:45 IST

The supply of daily need items like milk, bread and vegetables was hampered in Dharamshala town as chaos prevailed on the first day of nationwide lockdown.

Several localities in the town did not get the supplies as goods carriers transporting essential commodities were allegedly not allowed to enter territorial limits of Kangra district by the police.

Prem Singh, a vegetable and fruit vender said he has not received the supply since two days. “Today, the wholeseller informed me that the supply may not be available for next two-three days as their vehicles were stopped at the border,” he said.

A local Paramjeet Singh said his family had to do without milk as there was no supply in the town.

Water supply was also hampered in parts of the town and consumers also couldn’t get LPG refills due to inadequate staff at gas agencies.

Deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati admitted that the supply of essentials was hampered. “However, now onwards vehicles carrying fruits, vegetables, milk and other essential items will not be stopped at borders. Police will ensure smooth passage for such vehicles subject to condition that vehicles must have only a driver and co-driver,” he said.

Vehicles transporting essential items need no permission from authorities.

SMOOTH SUPPLY IN OTHER DISTRICTS

Supply of essential items like milk, bread and vegetables in other districts including Una, Hamirpur, Chamba and Mandi was smooth.

The Una district administration also provided relaxation in curfew for three hours in the evening from 4pm to 7pm to enable people to buy essentials.

SHOPKEEPERS ARGUE WITH POLICE

A heated exchange took place between shopkeepers and police personnel owing to confusion over relaxation in the curfew. On Tuesday the district administration had said the daily need shops will be open throughout the day to avoid crowding.

However, on Wednesday, the three-hour relaxation was given from 8 am to 11 am.

Jagdish Rustagi, who runs a grocery store in Kotwali Bazar locality, said he had kept his shop open as he was not aware of the fresh orders.

“A police team came and forced-shut the shop,” he said, adding that the orders by the administration should be clear and people should be made aware beforehand.

“Had they informed properly why should have I opened my shop after relaxation in curfew,” he said.

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said, “There may have been some confusion related to timings. The issue was sorted out.” He appealed to the people to adhere to the orders issued from time to time.

BAN ON NEWSPAPER CIRCULATION WITHDRAWN

The administration on Wednesday withdrew ban on circulation of newspapers, magazines and pamphlets in the territorial limits of Kangra district. An amended curfew order was issued by deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

Banks and post offices will also be open from 10am to 2pm for rendering basic services. However, authorisation is mandatory from the concerned sub-divisional magistrate. The district administration had banned circulation of newspapers in the district on Tuesday. The banks were also ordered to be closed.

Meanwhile, instances of violation of curfew were reported from the town. A video of two people roaming on Khaniyara road locality being beaten by police personnel was making rounds on the social media.

Ranjan said mobile police teams were patrolling the streets and strict action will be taken if anyone is found roaming without a valid reason.