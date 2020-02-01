Ex-HC registrar among 9 charged in HCS judicial paper leak scam

chandigarh

A district court framed charges against nine accused in the 2017 HCS (judicial) paper leak scam on Friday.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had recently ordered day-to-day hearing on arguments on framing of charges in the case, which was completed in a week.

The nine accused are Balwinder Sharma, the then registrar (recruitment) at high court; Sunita (the mastermind) and her aide Sushila, who both took the exam; Sunita’s brother Kuldeep Kumar; Sunita’s aide Ayushi Godara; Ayushi’s father Subhash Godara and maternal uncle Sushil Bhadu; Congress leader Sunil Chopra; and advocate Tejinder Bishnoi.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Gagan Geet Kaur charged Balwinder under Sections 8 (taking gratification, in order, by corrupt or illegal means, to influence public servant), 9 (taking gratification, for exercise of personal influence with public servant) and 13 (1) D (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

He was also charged under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sunita was charged under Sections 8 and 9 of PCA and Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of IPC. The remaining seven accused were charged under Sections 409, 420 and 120-B of IPC.

PINJORE RESIDENT BLEW LID ON SCAM

The examination for 109 HCS (judicial) posts was conducted on July 16, 2017.

A month later in August 2017, a resident of Pinjore, Suman, filed a petition in the high court alleging leakage of the exam’s question paper, and sought registration of a criminal case.

She had produced an audio recording of some candidates, claiming most of the seats had already been sold for ₹1.5 crore and selection of candidates had also been finalised.

Suman had alleged involvement of two woman candidates — Sunita (general category), and Sushila (reserved category). Later, an HC probe panel had found that both accused topped the examination with exceptionally high marks, establishing that the paper was leaked. Subsequently, the examination was scrapped.

After a probe found that 760 calls and SMSes were exchanged between Balwinder and Sunita, HC had recommended Balwinder’s suspension on September 15, 2017.

Four days later, Balwinder, Sunita and Sushila were arrested on September 19, 2017.

THEIR ROLES IN THE SCAM

Balwinder, former registrar (recruitment), HC: He had the custody of the question papers since they were set and till they were distributed on the day of the exam.

Sunita and Sushila: Sunita, a lawyer, had procured a copy of the question paper from Balwinder before the exam day. She supplied it to Sushila, and also negotiated with Suman regarding it. Suman eventually informed HC about the paper leak.

Sunil Chopra, Congress leader: It was Chopra who Sunita contacted about the leaked paper and asked him to find takers. He had helped deliver the question paper to some candidates and made arrangements for Sunita’s stay at the guest house of Radha Krishan Temple in Sector 18.

Ayushi Godara: The 23-year-old was Sunita’s roommate, who knew about the leaked paper. Sunita bought a SIM card against Ayushi’s documents. The latter was arrested from Jhajjar following Sunita’s disclosure statement

Kuldeep, Sunita’s brother: He was one of the agents who found buyers for the leaked paper

Tejinder Bishnoi, advocate: He had secured second rank in the paper. He had paid ₹7 lakh to Ayushi’s uncle Sushil Bhadu for the question paper.

Subhash Godara, Ayushi’s father: He had provided leaked paper to other candidates.