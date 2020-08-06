Eye on Mohali MC polls: Board to decide on delimitation of wards

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 23:34 IST

The local bodies department of Punjab has set up a board to decide on the delimitation of the Mohali municipal corporation (MC) wards and on allotment of 50% wards reserved for women.

The civic body elections were scheduled for October

Delimitation involved bifurcation, trifurcation, merger or removal of sectors from the wards.

The board comprised director local bodies or Mohali deputy commissioner as chairman, supported by MC commissioner, former Congress councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi and local resident Amarjit Singh.

The board will submit its report soon.

The civic body had initiated the process to establish ‘ward bandi’ (delimitation) for preparing the list of its wards. MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg added that plans were being worked out for the same.

Board member Kuljit Singh Bedi said the board would be deciding on delimitation of the wards. The idea is to simplify ward bandi by adjusting the number of sectors in a ward or redefining its limits, he added

The MC elections were last held in February 2015. During that time, only the data of 2014 was taken, and the number of voters decided accordingly. After six years now, the population in Mohali has also increased and new sectors have become overpopulated. Therefore, in the steps to be taken for ward bandi, it was necessary to readjust the ward limits.

The population of sectors 66 to 69, sectors 76 to 80 and the old areas under MC had increased exponentially, so ward bandi must be framed accordingly, Bedi added.

In the last term the Congress had 14 councillors and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party won 23 seats. The Azad group led by former mayor Kulwant Singh won 10 seats and two seats were won by independent councillors. In the 2015 elections, 27 councillors including 10 councillors of the Azad group, 14 councillors of Congress and two independent councillors elected Kulwant Singh as mayor, but later in August 2017, he joined SAD.

The elections will be held in 50 wards and the MC has already submitted details of the wards and their populations to the local bodies department.

Out of 2.36 lakh people voting, 25,000 belong to the scheduled caste (SC) category. Five seats have been reserved for SC candidates, two for women (SC) , three for backward classes (BC) and two for women (BC). There are 43 general category seats, of which 23 are for women and 20 for men.