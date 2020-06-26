e-paper
F&CC meeting: Chandigarh MC to run animal birth control programme on its own for now

Meanwhile, tenders will be called once again to outsource the programme.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 00:42 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
In a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC), mayor Raj Bala Malik on Thursday said the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) will run the animal birth control (ABC) in the city with its own existing staff.

Meanwhile, tenders will be called once again to outsource the ABC programme, she said, adding that four security guards will be deployed for round the clock duty at the centre. Purchasing of surgical packs/equipment, necessary medicines and dog feed for the captured and sterilised dogs during their stay at the centre will be done.

MANPOWER FOR SEC 17 PARKING TO BE OUTSOURCED

In another decision, the committee decided that the MC will be outsourcing manpower for maintenance and functioning of the multilevel parking in Sector 17. The agenda was discussed in detail and accorded approval to engage labour/staff through the GeM portal amounting to ₹18.57 lakh per annum additional to the previously approved expenditure.

The F&CC also approved the rough cost estimate of ₹29.34 lakh for laying water supply pipeline from existing ones to a booster in Industrial Area, Phase 2.

Now, a peon and a data entry operator each will be provided for the camp office of zonal commissioners.

Meanwhile, the committee approved a reserve price of ₹38.5 for six-year lease on mango, jamun, lichi, chikoo, guava, loquat, pomegranate, jackfruit and peach trees growing alongside Purv Marg touching Sector 28 and 29 on one side and Industrial Area, Phare 1 on other side, Chandigarh.

The committee also accorded approval to the allotment of nursery sites at Mauli Jagran.

The mayor and the commissioner launched an online ‘employee corner’ facility, where the regular employees of the MC can view their salary slips, income tax deductions, status of increments and pension slips for all the pensioners of MCC.

Approval was accorded for providing free parking to the MC employees.

