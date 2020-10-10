e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Four Mohali fertiliser dealers lose licence over malpractice

Four Mohali fertiliser dealers lose licence over malpractice

Moves comes after irregularities were detected in distribution of urea in the district

chandigarh Updated: Oct 10, 2020 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohsli
         

The Mohali agriculture department has suspended licences of four dealers after irregularities were detected in distribution of urea in the district, deputy commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said on Friday.

For violation of Section 5 of the Fertilizer Control Order, 1985, the chief agriculture officer-cum-licensing authority has suspended licences of Thandi Fertilizers, Kharar; New Zimidara Khaad Store, Handsera; Chattar Sen Ramesh Kumar, Dera Bassi; and Aggarwal Khaad Bhandaar, Banur.

Under the Centre’s direct benefit transfer (DBT) on fertilisers’ scheme, sale of fertilisers has been mandated with the use of biometric identification of farmer on PoS machines. Due to Covid-19 crisis, the biometric authentication of farmers on PoS was suspended by the government. Taking undue advantage of the situation, some of the firms were reported to have diverted the subsidised fertilisers, the DC said.

Taking immediate cognisance of the matter, the officials of Mohali agriculture department were directed to conduct random checks and monitor sale of urea. The department examined the records of top-21 urea buyers and found out that eight dealers had made bulk purchases.

A detailed inquiry revealed that four out of the eight dealers had logged fake sales entries of the urea sold. Verification from farmers brought to the fore the fact that they had made no such purchase and the fertiliser sellers had wrongly shown them as buyers. Subsequently, the firms concerned were issued show-cause notices and on not receiving a satisfactory reply, their licences were suspended, Dayalan said.

“The administration will increase the frequency of raids to ensure proper and legitimate sale of fertilisers,” he added.

