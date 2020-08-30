e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / GMADA issues notice under section 19 of Land Acquisition Act to acquire 737 acres for Aerotropolis

GMADA issues notice under section 19 of Land Acquisition Act to acquire 737 acres for Aerotropolis

In the first phase, land for the project, an extension of Aerocity, will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran of Mohali district

chandigarh Updated: Aug 30, 2020 21:42 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Hindustantimes
         

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has issued a notification under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act to acquire 737 acres of land for its seventh independent township, Aerotropolis, an extension of Aerocity, the USP of which is its proximity to Chandigarh International Airport.

The project is spread over 5,400 acres.

Section 19 of the Act refers to the amount to be determined as compensation.

A notification was also issued earlier by GMADA under section 11 of the Act to acquire the land, which calls for objections, if any, from owners.

The township will comprise both residential and commercial spaces and will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road.

In the first phase, land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran of Mohali district.

“We have issued a notification under section 19 and we will be completing the acquisition process by February next year. Earlier, it was to be completed by November this year, but due to Covid-19, the process was delayed,” said Tarsem Chand, GMADA land acquisition officer.

Announcing the compensation amount to land owners and other affected persons was practically the last step in the acquisition process, he said.

Another senior official of GMADA said the land had to be purchased under the land pooling policy (LPP) of 2013. Recently, GMADA had also increased compensation for land owners opting for the LPP scheme for various residential projects. For commercial plots, owners will get 200 sq yard plots instead of 121 square yards fixed earlier, he added.

Under the scheme, farmers are offered housing and commercial sites in lieu of their land. Big housing and commercial projects are developed on their land, for which farmers are offered housing and commercial sites.

Though GMADA is yet to calculate the compensation, sources say it’s likely to range between Rs2.5 to Rs3 crore for those who do not opt for land pooling.

While acquiring land for Aerocity in 2008, GMADA had offered compensation of Rs1.5 crore per acre to farmers.

AEROTROPOLIS FACTS

Spread over 5,400 acres, the township is an expansion of Aerocity

Will come up on both sides of the Zirakpur-Banur road, close to Chandigarh International Airport

Will have residential and commercial spaces

In the first phase, 737 acre land will be acquired in Chau Majra, Saini Majra, Patton, Manauli, Siaun and Matran

The remaining land will be acquired in Badi, Kurdi, Kishanpur, Safipur and Kishanpura villages

OTHER GMADA TOWNSHIPS

Aerocity, Knowledge City and IT City, all in the vicinity of Chandigarh Airport

Eco City, Edu City and Medi City in New Chandigarh, Mullanpur

tags
top news
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Covid-19 case fatality dips to 1.79%, active cases cross 765,000 in India: Health ministry
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Lucknow double murder: Scribbled notes, scary pictures puzzle police probing case
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Is Donald Trump better for India or Joe Biden? S Jaishankar answers
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus outbreak
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, strategic Atal Rohtang Tunnel ready for inauguration
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
India, Russia announced as joint winners at Chess Olympiad
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
US coronavirus cases approach 6 million as Midwest, schools face outbreaks
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In