Home / Chandigarh / Haryana records 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 490 fresh cases

Haryana records 10 more Covid-19 deaths, 490 fresh cases

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, now have 75 and 65 fatalities, respectively, according to the state health department bulletin.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 10:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chandigarh
The total number of deaths due to novel coronavirus in Haryana now stands at 188, state health department said.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Ten Covid-19 deaths and 490 infections were reported in Haryana on Wednesday, with the state’s tally of total cases rising to 12,010, the Health Department said.

Gurgaon reported six new fatalities, one person died in Faridabad and three Covid-19 deaths were reported in Rewari district, the state health department’s daily bulletin said.

The total number of deaths due to novel coronavirus in Haryana now stands at 188, it said.

Gurgaon and Faridabad districts, which fall in the National Capital Region, now have 75 and 65 fatalities, respectively, according to the bulletin.

Of the 490 fresh cases on Wednesday, total 318 were reported from these two districts, it said.Active cases in the state are 4,897, while 6,925 people have been discharged after recovery, the bulletin said.

The state’s recovery rate on Wednesday was 57.66 per cent, it said.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases on Wednesday are Faridabad with 201 cases, followed by 117 in Gurgaon, 48 in Rewari, 29 in Sonipat, 19 in Bhiwani, while Palwal reported 17 new infections, according to the bulletin.

