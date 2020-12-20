e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana relaxes limit on gatherings, allows 200 people for indoor events, 500 for outdoors

Haryana relaxes limit on gatherings, allows 200 people for indoor events, 500 for outdoors

The government has also directed that the organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions and other gatherings shall take prior permission of district magistrates.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Until now, the state government had been allowing not more than 50 persons for indoor events and 100 persons for outdoors in six national capital region districts -Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar. (Representative image)
Until now, the state government had been allowing not more than 50 persons for indoor events and 100 persons for outdoors in six national capital region districts -Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar. (Representative image)(HT FILE)
         

The Haryana government on Saturday relaxed the limit on gatherings, allowing a maximum of 200 persons in closed spaces and 500 persons in open spaces.

Until now, the state government had been allowing not more than 50 persons for indoor events and 100 persons for outdoors in six national capital region districts -Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar. For the remaining districts, the gathering had been limited to 100 persons for indoor functions and 200 persons for the outdoor, in an order issued in November.

As per a fresh order issued by the state disaster management authority late Saturday evening, a maximum of 50% of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons (i.e. 200 persons in the hall capacity of 400) in closed spaces. In open spaces, gatherings will be allowed with the ceiling of 500 persons with strict observance of social distancing, mandatory wearing of face masks, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser, the order said.

The government has also directed that the organisers of social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, and political functions and other gatherings shall take prior permission of district magistrates. The district magistrates will issue permissions after seeking the necessary no-objection certificate from the departments concerned, including the police. The deputy commissioners will also constitute joint inspection teams for enforcing these directions. They have been asked to ensure extensive checking and action against the violators as per the law.

top news
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In