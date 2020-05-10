Haryana: Three IAS officers shifted

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 01:27 IST

Haryana government has shifted three IAS officers with immediate effect on Saturday.

Sanjeev Verma, director, sports and youth affairs department, was posted as managing director (MD), Haryana Scheduled Castes finance and development corporation, and MD, Haryana Backward Classes and ESW Kalyan Nigam.

SS Phulia was given additional charge of director, sports and youth affairs department.

Amna Tasneem was posted as director, consolidation of land holdings and land records, additional secretary, revenue and disaster management department and finance department.