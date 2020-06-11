e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 11, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Historic well related to 5th Sikh guru restored in Gurdaspur

Historic well related to 5th Sikh guru restored in Gurdaspur

Environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, head of Khadoor Sahib-based Kar Sewa organisation, was assigned the task to restore the structure

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A historic eight-cornered well related to fifth Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev has been restored at Gurdwara Patshahi Panjveen at Othian village near Batala town of Gurdaspur district.

The well has been restored with old-fashioned small bricks. Environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, head of Khadoor Sahib-based Kar Sewa organisation, was assigned the task to restore the structure.

“The SGPC is working to conserve the heritage. Guru Arjan Dev got this well dug on the demand of the community. It has been made operational now,” said Rajinder Singh Mehta, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) that manages the shrine.

“We decided to restore it with the help of the heritage experts. Also, heritage trees will be planted on one acre land of the gurdwara to provide shelter to birds and reduce pollution,” said SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh who was also present on the occasion.

Baba Sewa Singh said his organization has restored many heritage structures at Khadoor Sahib. “These structures inspire the young generation to get connected with their heritage,” he added.

top news
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
Covid-19 kills 5 out of every 100 patients in 69 districts, triggers concern
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
‘People, planet, profit’ is PM Modi’s mantra to industry
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
Delhi sees big spike on day Covid-19 death count hits 1,000
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
India rebuffs Imran Khan’s caustic offer, reminds him of Pak’s debt burden
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Man dies at gate of UP govt office, taken in garbage van over Covid-19 fear
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
Gulabo Sitabo review: Amitabh, Ayushmann film is among finest of 2020
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
PM Oli convenes special sitting to clear new map; India to cold-shoulder him
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
‘Not an inch of land has gone to China since PM Modi came to power’: Ladakh MP
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19 symptomsRBSE Admit CardGulabo SitaboPunjab Covid-19PM ModiCovid-19 casesNIRF Ranking 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In