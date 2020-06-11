Historic well related to 5th Sikh guru restored in Gurdaspur

chandigarh

A historic eight-cornered well related to fifth Sikh master Guru Arjan Dev has been restored at Gurdwara Patshahi Panjveen at Othian village near Batala town of Gurdaspur district.

The well has been restored with old-fashioned small bricks. Environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, head of Khadoor Sahib-based Kar Sewa organisation, was assigned the task to restore the structure.

“The SGPC is working to conserve the heritage. Guru Arjan Dev got this well dug on the demand of the community. It has been made operational now,” said Rajinder Singh Mehta, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) that manages the shrine.

“We decided to restore it with the help of the heritage experts. Also, heritage trees will be planted on one acre land of the gurdwara to provide shelter to birds and reduce pollution,” said SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh who was also present on the occasion.

Baba Sewa Singh said his organization has restored many heritage structures at Khadoor Sahib. “These structures inspire the young generation to get connected with their heritage,” he added.