Illegal drug de-addiction centre unearthed at Fatehgarh Sahib

DSP Raminder Singh Kahlon said that the persons running this centre brought addicts from their homes and tortured them

chandigarh Updated: Sep 12, 2019 23:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police conducting raid at the illegal drug de-addiction centre, which was being run in the name of a Khalsa Welfare Foundation, at Panjoli Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday.
Police conducting raid at the illegal drug de-addiction centre, which was being run in the name of a Khalsa Welfare Foundation, at Panjoli Khurd village in Fatehgarh Sahib on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

During a join operation of the civil and police Administration, an illegal drug de-addiction centre being operated in the garb of Khalsa Welfare Foundation has been unearthed at Panjoli Khurd village. Three persons were arrested, but Kulwant Singh who was the alleged mastermind behind the operation is absconding. Following a tip-off received by station house officer (SHO) of Mullepur police station, Manpreet Singh Deol, the matter was brought to senior superintendent of police (SSP), Amneet Kondal. deputy commissioner (DC), Prashant Kumar Goyal directed civil surgeon to send a team of doctors to the spot. Deputy medical commissioner, Dr Jagdish Singh and psychiatrist Pritjot Kaur with naib tehsildar Deepak Bhardwaj were a part of the team led by the SSP and DSP Raminder Singh Kahlon.

DSP Kahlon said that the persons running this illegal drug de-addiction centre brought addicts from their homes and tortured them. He said that structures similar to jail cells were constructed there and and no facilities were available. During the raid, Police has arrested Harinder Singh of Bhamarsi Buland, Harpreet Singh of Mata Gujri colony, Fatehgarh Sahib, and Narinder Singh of Ladpur Turan Mandi, Gobindgarh. The alleged mastermind, Kulwant Singh of Chourwala is absconding with unknown associates.

The people stationed at the centre said that they were beaten were not even provided food. DSP kahlon said that a case has been registered against the accused. an those who are absconding will be arrested soon.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 23:14 IST

