Friday, Dec 13, 2019
India strong enough to deal with any insurgency, threat, says Punjab governor after opening Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former army chief General VP Malik with wife Ranjana, former navy chief admiral Sunil Lanba and former air chief BS Dhanoa at the inauguration of the three-day Military Literature Festival being organised along the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday.
Former army chief General VP Malik with wife Ranjana, former navy chief admiral Sunil Lanba and former air chief BS Dhanoa at the inauguration of the three-day Military Literature Festival being organised along the Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Friday.
         

Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore inaugurated the third edition of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) at the Lake Club, Sector 1, here on Friday morning.

Stating that dialogue is the only way forward to resolve issues concerning the nation, Badnore said that India is strong enough to deal with any insurgency and threat.

He said that strikes by Indian armed forces across the Line of Control shows that the country has the capability and competence to secure its borders, including naval routes.

The three-day festival, which will conclude on December 15, has no entry fee and is open to all.

The event is an international forum to exchange knowledge about the armed forces, besides acquainting youngsters with the country’s military heritage.

At least 22 panel discussions on issues of military and national significance are being organised during the event.

A special event to commemorate India’s participation in the Burma campaign during World War II is also planned.

Among the panel discussions slated for Friday are: Make in India and the nation’s security; Taliban and ISIK in Kashmir; and Implications of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The other two days will see sessions on medieval military architecture, Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kargil War, hyper nationalism and Article 370.

Media experts, intellectuals and defence strategists, such as Mark Tully, Ravish Kumar, former army chief General VP Malik (retd), air chief marshal BS Dhanoa (retd) and Nandini Sundar, besides Oliver Everett, Kishwar Desai, Vivek Katju and Irfan Habib will speak at the festival.

Ten books by noted defence and literary authors will also be released on the occasion.

